Tornado Cash Price Hits $121.52 on Top Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $68.47 million and $5.54 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $121.52 or 0.00188240 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00066121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.64 or 0.00268963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.07 or 0.00715740 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00023621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,945.80 or 0.99052052 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $545.93 or 0.00845640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 563,443 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

