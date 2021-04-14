Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
Shares of OTCMKTS TOPCF opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -77.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Topcon has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10.
Topcon Company Profile
Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.
