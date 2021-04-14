TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.73.

Shares of TopBuild stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,639. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. TopBuild has a one year low of $68.66 and a one year high of $229.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total value of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,786.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

