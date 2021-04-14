Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at TD Securities

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $12.15.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

