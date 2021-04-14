TL Private Wealth Raises Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,766.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,164,132 shares of company stock valued at $111,419,140. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE SPCE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.99. 63,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,435,834. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.77.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

