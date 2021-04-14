TL Private Wealth Has $1.02 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.6% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.25. 5,566,586 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.16.

