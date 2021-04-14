Tixl Market Cap Tops $30.09 Million (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $30.09 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tixl has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Tixl coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00000875 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00065898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.30 or 0.00266177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $461.24 or 0.00725172 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00024498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,841.86 or 0.98802485 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $539.49 or 0.00848205 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tixl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

