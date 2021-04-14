Titanium (CVE:TIC) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Titanium Co. Inc. (CVE:TIC)’s share price was down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 220,844 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 168,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The firm has a market cap of C$46.01 million and a P/E ratio of -13.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33.

Titanium Company Profile (CVE:TIC)

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.