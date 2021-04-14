TheStreet Upgrades Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) to “C-“

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $10.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.27. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $36,861.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,861.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jan Skvarka sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,447.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,112 shares of company stock valued at $518,116 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,295.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

