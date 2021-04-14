Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $581,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 419.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.45.

NYSE:TMO traded down $8.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $476.46. 31,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,764. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $316.36 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $187.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $454.99 and a 200 day moving average of $472.40.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

