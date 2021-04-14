The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

WEGRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised The Weir Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised The Weir Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.

The Weir Group Plc engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Minerals, Oil and Gas, and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support for abrasive high wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

