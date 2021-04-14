The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

DIS traded up $3.92 on Wednesday, reaching $189.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,321,114. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.81 and its 200 day moving average is $164.13. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $343.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,447.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

