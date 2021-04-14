The Simply Good Foods Company Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Simply Good Foods in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. William Blair also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

SMPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $32.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

