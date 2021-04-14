The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $80.38

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.38 and last traded at $80.38, with a volume of 29 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.38.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.49 and a 200 day moving average of $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About The Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY)

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

