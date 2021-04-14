The Sandbox (SAND) Price Reaches $0.64 on Top Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $438.73 million and approximately $67.15 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00001004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crust (CRU) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.79 or 0.00208674 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 686,821,749 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

