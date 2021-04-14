The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $177.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $89.13 and a 52-week high of $184.33. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

