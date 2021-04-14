The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend payment by 76.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The PNC Financial Services Group has a payout ratio of 48.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $8.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.2%.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $177.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.92. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $89.13 and a twelve month high of $184.33.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.78.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

