The New America High Income Fund Inc. (HYB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 15th

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.
Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $9.34 on Wednesday. The New America High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68.
About The New America High Income Fund
