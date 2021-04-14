The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Declares GBX 6.80 Dividend

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON MRCH opened at GBX 519.04 ($6.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 488.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 434.12. The Merchants Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 325 ($4.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 528 ($6.90). The stock has a market cap of £633.67 million and a PE ratio of 5.90.
About The Merchants Trust
