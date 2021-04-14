The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) Declares GBX 6.80 Dividend

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON MRCH opened at GBX 519.04 ($6.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 488.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 434.12. The Merchants Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 325 ($4.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 528 ($6.90). The stock has a market cap of £633.67 million and a PE ratio of 5.90.

About The Merchants Trust

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

