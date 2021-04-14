The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,585 Shares of MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSG Networks by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MSGN opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87. MSG Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.41 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MSGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MSG Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

