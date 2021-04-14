The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,852 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Gannett worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gannett in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Gannett by 23.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Gannett by 109.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 48,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 25,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Gannett stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $713.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $6.33.

GCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

