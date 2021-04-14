The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,271 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LQDT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,686,000 after purchasing an additional 127,930 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 88,798 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 47,736 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $18.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.61. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liquidity Services news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 5,297 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $94,233.63. Also, insider John Daunt sold 35,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $612,150.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

