The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 7,375 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 280.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 48,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $507,741.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. The stock has a market cap of $890.60 million, a PE ratio of -785.00 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 182.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNRL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

