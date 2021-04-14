The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of VBI Vaccines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 140,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in VBI Vaccines by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 89,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a current ratio of 9.06. The company has a market cap of $723.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.14. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $6.93.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.44 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%. On average, analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VBIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

