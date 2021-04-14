The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys Shares of 4,868 Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 219.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $566,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 41.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total transaction of $45,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

NYSE:DDS opened at $97.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -31.21 and a beta of 0.80. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.57.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.39%.

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

