The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in CarParts.com were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CarParts.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 363.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 208,550 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after purchasing an additional 797,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

In other CarParts.com news, CMO Houman Akhavan sold 226,731 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $3,566,478.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 345,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,184.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $44,874.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 342,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,158 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,769. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarParts.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. The firm has a market cap of $768.53 million, a PE ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 2.65. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.31 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarParts.com

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

