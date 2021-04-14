The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP lowered its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $46,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.15. 4,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,120. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 1.27.

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

