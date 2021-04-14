The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $350.00 Price Target at UBS Group

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.10.

HD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.34. The stock had a trading volume of 47,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,834. The stock has a market cap of $344.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.41. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $321.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

