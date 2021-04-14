The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $350.00 Price Target at UBS Group

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.26% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.10.
HD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.34. The stock had a trading volume of 47,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,834. The stock has a market cap of $344.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.41. The Home Depot has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $321.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 79.4% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
