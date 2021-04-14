The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 100,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,189,076 shares.The stock last traded at $336.75 and had previously closed at $327.68.

The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.50 by $11.10. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $392.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.39.

In other news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,826,000 after buying an additional 83,383 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $2,035,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.75. The company has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

