The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $114.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.72 and a 200 day moving average of $103.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $82.57 and a 12 month high of $115.42.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.5% in the first quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 176,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.9% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,601,000 after buying an additional 45,587 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

