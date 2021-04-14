The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Hits New 1-Year High at $303.81

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $303.81 and last traded at $303.49, with a volume of 2566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $302.12.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.03. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

In other news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total value of $5,110,749.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.19, for a total transaction of $564,380,000.00. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

