The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 22,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $5,767,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 23.7% during the first quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.15. 292,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,964,102. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.12. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.20 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $229.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

