The Boeing Company to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Boeing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aircraft producer will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Boeing’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.12.

Shares of BA stock opened at $253.27 on Wednesday. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.66 billion, a PE ratio of -32.10, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.35.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $1,634,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth $1,239,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

