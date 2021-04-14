The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.32.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $255.31. The stock had a trading volume of 522,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,155,289. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.12 and a 200-day moving average of $208.35.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

