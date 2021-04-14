The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $78.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.94.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,099,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.