The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) PT Raised to $130.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $119.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.65 and its 200 day moving average is $104.59. The Allstate has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

