TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFII opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TFI International has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $81.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.94.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter worth about $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TFI International (TFII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.