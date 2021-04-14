Ternium Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TX)

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 897 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 897% compared to the average daily volume of 90 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth about $202,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

TX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Shares of TX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.83. 1,485,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ternium has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $40.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.72.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ternium will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

