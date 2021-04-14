Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $89.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tencent Holdings Limited is an Internet service portal. Tencent provides value-added Internet, mobile and telecom services and online advertising. Tencent’s leading Internet platforms in China are QQ Instant Messenger, QQ.com, QQ Games, Qzone, 3g.QQ.com, SoSo, PaiPai and Tenpay. It has brought together China’s largest Internet community, to meet the various needs of Internet users including communication, information, entertainment, e-commerce and others. Tencent Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TCEHY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tencent from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Tencent in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $92.87 price target on the stock. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Tencent in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Tencent in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Tencent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.88.

OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $79.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $766.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 0.63. Tencent has a 52 week low of $50.27 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.83.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Internet advertising services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, FinTech and Business Services, Online Advertising, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services; and online advertising services, such as media, social, and others advertisement services.

