TENA Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One TENA coin can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00001510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TENA has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. TENA has a market cap of $2.84 million and $36,260.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00057862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00088263 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.68 or 0.00632107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00031785 BTC.

TENA Profile

TENA is a coin. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 coins. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

TENA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

