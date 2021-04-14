Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.85 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

