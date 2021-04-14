Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a growth of 532.0% from the March 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth $143,000. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HQH traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.18. 132,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,465. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $18.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

