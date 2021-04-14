TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.52-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $727-727 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.75 million.

Shares of TGNA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.55. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $20.84.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.10 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

TGNA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Huber Research lowered TEGNA from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.