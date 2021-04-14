Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 54.3% from the March 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tecogen stock opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. Tecogen has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Tecogen had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tecogen will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production.

