TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTGT. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.08 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.51. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $203,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,841 shares in the company, valued at $667,022.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,383,462 over the last 90 days. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

