Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,889 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 116,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

