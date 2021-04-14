Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,190 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $32.43.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,116.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,577 shares of company stock worth $4,178,082. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

