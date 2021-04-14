Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 80.3% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in Facebook by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,830,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.28.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $86,204.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,369,631 shares of company stock valued at $377,025,696. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $308.15 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.34 and a 12 month high of $315.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $281.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.11. The stock has a market cap of $877.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

