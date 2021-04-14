Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 5,500 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Discovery were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.