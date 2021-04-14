Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 3,300 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SSD opened at $106.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.42 and a 12 month high of $109.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.91.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $601,337.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,844.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,898.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,059 shares of company stock worth $4,303,007. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

